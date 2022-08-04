Launch of new Paratus Armada DC signals readiness to participate in the 4IR

Paratus launched the country’s largest and newest Data Center (DC), dubbed Armada, last week. The launch of Armada signals the country’s readiness to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), offering Namibian businesses the whole gamut of digitally resilient infrastructure and hosting services, complemented by complete connectivity freedom and the opportunity to compete at world-class levels.

Situated just outside, Windhoek, the Armada DC campus boasts a high availability hosted environment, with resilience on each infrastructure level, from power to cooling, carrier interconnects, and extremely low latency.

The new purpose-built facility will enable businesses to host their ICT infrastructure in a secure and world-class Tier III equivalent data center. Armada has been designed to exact and precise standards, leveraging the latest physical and virtual security and the highest possible uptime.

The DC will also offer businesses a colocation environment with a resilient infrastructure environment that minimises the IT capital expenditure and operating costs associated with ‘on-premise’ data storage and management.

Announcing the launch, Paratus Group CEO Schalk Erasmus said, “The Paratus Armada DC is the safest and most secure environment for any business’ most precious asset – its data. The resilience we offer at Armada is unmatched in Namibia. This is the archetype of modern technology at work, and Armada is another example of how the Paratus mission to transform Africa through excellent infrastructure is being realised.

“As a state-of-the-art facility and one in which we have invested around N$ 123 million, Armada is a one-of-a-kind, one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes to compete at world-class levels. This is a proud day for Paratus Group,” Erasmus added.

At the launch, the Hon. Dr. Mushelenga, Namibia’s Minister of ICT, referred to the government’s Vision 2030 which stipulates that ICT must be the most critical sector in the country’s economic development.

“ICT has become a fundamental part of how we interact, communicate, conduct business, or manage our affairs. It will play a major role in realising our Vision for Namibia, one of being a prosperous and industrialized nation developed by her human resources, enjoying peace, harmony, and political stability. Through reliable infrastructures, like the Armada Data Center and the Google Equiano Cable landing station, it is evident that Paratus is stepping up to the obligations set by the government,” he added.

Armada is helping propel the Namibian economy into a new era of advanced data center offerings, as it is open to both network operators and individual colocation tenants. Armada gives clients the freedom of choice in respect of connectivity resilience, multiple concurrent MMPs (Meet-Me-Points) on campus, access, and uptime.

While Paratus operates its own resilient quality network that interconnects with the rest of Africa and the world through its Trans Kalahari network, the Armada DC’s carrier-neutral status gives clients total control over their connectivity options.

“Our DC plans have aligned with one of the big 5 Tech Giants in the world, which sends a strong message of confidence to other operators. For the end-user, more content and information may be transmitted to more people through multiple operators. The content will be closer to the end-user, and we are giving ISPs a level playing field to deliver that content,” Erasmus explained.

Paratus offers superior connectivity and 99.98% uptime. As a carrier-neutral DC, Armada offers users the ISP resilience that a single carrier DC cannot. Having connections to multiple carriers backed by critical IT Infrastructure means that even if one carrier has an outage, colocation customers’ connectivity is not interrupted, and better resilience is assured for all. The Paratus Armada DC encourages interconnectivity between multiple telecommunications carriers, allowing multiple service providers to use the facilities and thereby enhance service offerings to colocation clients. This broadens the appeal of the Armada DC because it can serve any business – small, medium, or enterprise.

Armada has been designed to help meet the ever-increasing need for services that will enable digital transformation and, with existing facilities in Namibia currently at capacity, this new DC will help meet market demand and give Namibian and international businesses the opportunity to participate in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

“Businesses today understand that technological advancement is critical for economic development”, explained Erasmus.

“To participate in the 4IR, they need an independent, secure, and highly sophisticated DC facility to store and protect their data 24/7/365; one that can house and physically protect all equipment and computer systems. Armada also offers an array of add-on services and features such as fully equipped boardrooms, high-quality video conferencing facilities, and lightning-fast connections.”

From a start-up 19 years ago, Paratus has become a major telco player with an impressive footprint in Africa. Owning its own infrastructure, building expert teams in seven southern African countries, and serving customers across the continent with a seamless quality network service, are the cornerstones of the Paratus Group’s success so far.

Through its extended network, the Paratus Group also serves customers in 37 African countries; has landed the Google Equiano subsea cable in Namibia; and, with the new Armada DC, has built four of its own Data Center facilities in three African countries.

Erasmus added, “With Armada, we’re helping to ‘unlimited’ the future for Namibian businesses and end-users.”