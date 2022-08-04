Closed borders reopened as COVID-19 health protocols relaxed

The country has re-opened border posts between South Africa and Botswana, Etienne Maritz, the executive director of the Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

The official said that the Mata Mata, Vellorsdrift, Sendelingsdrift, and Klein Manasse border posts that Namibia shares with South Africa, and the Dobe and Kasika border posts that Namibia shares with Botswana were reopened Saturday.

“The closure of border posts has resulted in reduced trade and significant socio-economic hardship for all countries. Their re-opening is guided by the relaxation of health protocols governing the management of COVID-19 based on the decrease in COVID-19 case numbers,” said Maritz.