ICT in schools needs to be included in the curricula says Mushelenga

ICT needs to be included in school curricula to enhance innovation and digital literacy said Information and Communication Technology Minister, Dr. Peya Mushelenga on 4 August at the National Conference on Education that is currently underway in Windhoek.

He said Namibia has good ICT legislation and regulatory frameworks in place albeit challenges such as lack of modern infrastructure, poor connectivity, and lack of power in rural areas.

“However the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology continues to collaborate with other sectors to accelerate ICT development, innovation, and enhance service livery,” he added.

Mushelenga further said that ICT has been declared a priority and has been embraced as outlined in the National documents of the government.

“The Namibian ICT sector comprises telecommunications services broadcasting services postal services and an independent Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN),” said Mushelenga.

The ministry is also busy with consolidating ICT policies into the National ICT Policy, which will be the blueprint for Namibia to leverage the benefits of the fourth Industrial Revolution.