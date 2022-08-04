‘WeRaceTogether’ proceeds to support different community garden projects across the country

The WeRaceTogether initiative managed to raise over 1.4 million which will be split between two community programmes targeting Sustainable Food Security and SME Empowerment, MTC and partners announced this week.

The sustainable food security project is set to support at least 10 different community garden projects across the country, for the benefit of the communities.

The purpose of the support is to have a lasting impact on the communities by helping them execute a planned community garden, assisting an already existing garden with the necessary support they may need, to increase productivity.

“It is important to note that the community garden projects need to have a strong element of sustainability, have to benefit the community, and have to have an impact on the community to qualify for this aid. While we may be looking more at group-based projects, it is a fact that there may be individually run or established gardens that may need assistance and can benefit the community, through either skills transfer and employment or access to affordable food. Food security is a need in many areas of the country. Food handout programmes are not sustainable as it creates a dependency syndrome. Growing food for consumption and profit, on the other hand, is a more sustainable and long-term option for Food Security. This project will hence address sustainable Food Security to create self-sustaining communities,” said John Ekongo, MTC Corporate Affairs Manager.

Ekongo explained that the second project is SME youth empowerment and is targeted to support at least 70 vocational trained graduates by procuring and providing them with start-up equipment grants.

The aim is to grow sustainable SME youth employment and make an impact on the Namibian youth across the country.

“With the youth unemployment rate standing at approximately 40%, the youth, specifically those in the semi-skilled industry have increased due to the halt of many industrial activities which provided jobs for them. As a result, they have been left out of the economy. Furthermore, previously disadvantaged vocational trained youth are even set back way behind the queue for opportunities,” added Ekongo.

A public call for application will be put out for deserving individuals to apply for this support.

“We thank all corporates that supported the MTC WeRaceTogether initiative. Furthermore, our appreciation goes to all the personalities who made sure that together we are able to make an impactful change in our society,” he concluded.