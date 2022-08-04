Telecom hopes to drive a digitally connected future that leaves no one behind

Telecom Namibia celebrated its 30th Anniversary on 2 August, where they reflected on milestones of enabling digital communication.

Telecom Namibia aims to gain leadership as a TechCo while making strides to remain resilient in the future hyper-connected world by transforming its technology model and excelling in improving customer and employee experiences.

“Here’s to celebrating another chapter together, as we continue with the intention to make voice and broadband data services affordable and accessible across Namibia and drive a vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no Namibian behind,” added Telecom.

The company said they are truly excited to record a milestone anniversary and they want their customers to know that their support and trust have been the biggest drive towards their continued growth.

“Thank you to our customers for inspiring us to do better and for being loyal customers throughout the years, sending you wishes on our 30th Anniversary,” they concluded.