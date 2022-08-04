Select Page

District Road 212 re-opened to traffic after six-month closure

Aug 4, 2022

The Roads Authority (RA) on Wednesday announced that the road leading from Aussenkehr to Rosh Pinah has been finally re-opened for traffic flow after six months of closure.

According to the RA, District Road, 212 was badly damaged due to heavy rains received earlier in the year, cutting off access through the road since January.

“Repairs and restoration works have since been completed and the road is now opened to all traffic. The RA would like to express its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and motorists for their cooperation during this period,” said RA in a media statement.

For updates on national road conditions and all RA-related matters, please follow us on our Facebook page (Road s Authority Namibia). Kindly send an email to [email protected] to report any obstructions or road damages on our national roads, the RA concluded.

 

Clifton Movirongo

