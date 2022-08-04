No more candlelight studying – 671 portable solar lamps to assist learners at three rural schools

Three schools in the Ohangwena, Omusati, and Kunene regions recently received a donation from the Capricorn Foundation that included 671 solar lamps to make studying at home safe, effective, and possible.

With most learners in rural Namibia residing in shacks, learning after school is almost impossible due to long distances, household chores, or lack of electricity, among others.

The first donation on 3 August, took place at Eenhana Secondary School in Eenhana, where 330 learners received solar lamps. On 4 August, Ondeka combined school in Outapi received 100 solar lights. Mureti High School in Opuwo will receive 241 lights on 8 August 2022.

The solar lamps, sourced through Edu-Light, feature a long-lasting battery and durable design.

“Thank you, Capricorn Foundation, for coming to the rescue of our learners as far as an alternative electricity provision for studying is concerned. We encourage other stakeholders to take on the example and assist, as the need remains great,” said Mr Shoopala, the Principal of Eenhana Secondary School.

The learners that received the lamps were chosen on a needs-based assessment survey with the help of teachers.

Among the three schools, over 671 learners either use candles, paraffin lamps, or wood for lighting, which is very unsafe. The lamps will not only benefit the learner, but also other siblings in the home, which is often the case in rural households.

“We are proud to have purchased these solar lights for our Namibian learners, a solution to education that is safe and sustainable. Shack fires are an everyday occurrence in rural communities, often leading to death or injuries. The donated lights allow learners to study at home effectively and ensure safety for the entire family,” said Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer: Capricorn Foundation, Marlize Horn.