Beef marketing improves by 20% year-on-year in Q1 – Meat Board

Beef marketing has improved by 20% year-on-year for the first half of the year, according to the latest statistics as of 22 July the Meat Board said.

The Meat Board which promotes a profitable, vibrant, quality-driven Namibian meat industry in local and international markets in a statement said 45% of marketed cattle were slaughtered at abattoirs while exports decreased by 2%.

“On average carcass, prices were N$61.06kg compared to N$53.37kg in the first half of the year, which shows a 16.59%kg increase,” added Meat Board. They further stated that Beef exports grew by 98% and stand at 5,100t, while sheep marketing is recovering and has grown by 40%, which amounts to 327,000 sheep during the first six months of the year.

“Goat marketing in the meantime grew by 8% with 55, 000 goats marketed during the first six months period of 2022,” concluded the Board.

Currently, the Board also facilitates the export of livestock, meat, and processed meat products to importing countries.