Suzuki sets all-time monthly sales record in the southern African market

The Japanese carmaker of tiny, compact vehicles, Suzuki, is a whisker away from selling 5000 units in a single month in the southern African market. In July 2022, Suzuki Auto managed to swing an unbelievable 4734 units, only surpassed by the two market leaders, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Suzuki Auto is moving ever closer to the magical 5 000-unit a month sales figure, breaking every record along the way.

“The demand for the Suzuki brand has never been this high,” commented Henno Havenga, Manager of Dealer Sales at Suzuki Auto.

“The demand for our vehicles is growing every day as word spreads about their durability and fuel efficiency. At the same time, we have tweaked our product offering, adding more affordable versions of popular models, such as the Jimny GL manual and auto models.”

The Suzuki Swift remains the star of the show, selling 1521 units in July. The recently upgraded Ertiga sold 257 units, while the new Baleno (466 units), Vitara Brezza (636 units) and Jimny (326 units) all performed well above expectations.

According to Havenga, Suzuki Auto South Africa has nearly doubled its sales every year for the past three years. Comparing January to June 2020, with sales then heavily affected by the lockdowns, Suzuki had sold 6,605 vehicles. In the following year, also measured until June, Suzuki hit a new mid-year record of 12,670 units and by the same time this year, Suzuki had already sold 22,468 vehicles.