Nandi-Ndaitwah urges Africa to advance human capital for development

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday said for Africa to realise Agenda 2063, human capital must be developed to end hunger, domestic and gender violence, conflicts, and war on the continent.

Speaking at Africa’s women’s day commemoration and 60th anniversary of the Pan-African Women Organisation (PAWO) in Windhoek, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the above-mentioned are threats and the biggest enemies of Africa’s development that must be dealt with decisively as they are undermining the mental capacity of Africans.

“We all know peace is a prerequisite for development therefore, as women we must have an interest in the peace agenda. Peace is necessary for Africa to take advantage of our enabling instruments such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement to address the challenges facing us to ensure that the wealth of the continent is used in the best interest of our people,” she said.

She said that African Women have always played an integral role in the struggle of African people to attain independence and human dignity at the National and Continental levels.

“It must also be mentioned that your participation here serves as a reminder of our shared commitment to making sure that women empowerment in Africa gains momentum and is accepted as normal in all areas, including politics, economy, education, and human rights,” she said, adding that PAWO was formed with a specific task to “unite all African Women’s Organizations into a single platform to share good practice, promote human rights to eliminate any form of discrimination against women, support Africa’s liberation and to promote the full integration of African women in the economic, social and political development of the continent.

The theme of the 2022 Celebration of the African Women’s Day is — Towards Advancing Women’s Human Capital through accelerated social and economic development: addressing the scourge of violence while enhancing food security and good nutrition in Africa. (Xinhua).