Six people arrested in July for illegally reconnecting electricity supply

The City of Windhoek is concerned about the growing trend of electricity theft, which is a serious criminal offence and highly risky.

In July, six people from different households were arrested by the City Police for illegally reconnecting their electricity supply after it was disconnected due to non-payment.

According to Section 42 of the Electricity Act 2007, reconnecting or restoring disconnected or suspended electricity, tampering with electricity meters, and connecting electricity unlawfully is a serious offence and is punishable by a fine of up to N$16,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both.

“The public is therefore warned against the above acts,” the municipal authority said in a statement.

The City will continue to work closely with the City Police to ensure that they apprehend residents found to have tempered with the electricity meters and reconnected their electricity illegally.

“Residents are therefore warned that once such activities are detected, their electricity supply will remain disconnected and will only be reinstated once a criminal case is opened, the culprit is apprehended, a split prepaid electricity meter is paid for, and necessary payments are made in terms of the City of Windhoek Credit Control Policy and Electricity Supply Regulations,” they added.

“We appeal to residents to do the right thing and report any illegal connection of electricity to the City Police on 061 302 302 or send an SMS to 4444,” they concluded.