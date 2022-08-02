Select Page

Delegates converge to look critically into educational challenges

Posted by | Aug 2, 2022 |

Delegates converge to look critically into educational challenges

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology announced that various education stakeholders are gathering in Windhoek to realign Namibia’s education system at the National Conference on Education underway, at the Safari Court Hotel and Conference Centre.

The conference is being held under the theme, ‘Transforming education to inclusion and quality in the context of global challenges: re-imagining 2023 and beyond.”

Speaking at the conference, the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Hon Ester Nghipondoka urged delegates to look critically into the educational challenges and identify specific levels of change.

The ministry said the event will among others, revitalise the momentum to implement strategies of achieving the fourth Sustainable Development Goal of quality education.

“The outcome of the conference will inform Namibia’s national commitment at the UN Transforming Education Summit slated for September in New York,” concluded the Ministry.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Khomas primary schools inaugurate new classrooms, courtesy Govt of Japan

Khomas primary schools inaugurate new classrooms, courtesy Govt of Japan

27 October 2021

National Art Gallery, RMB Namibia partner to support amateur artists

National Art Gallery, RMB Namibia partner to support amateur artists

20 February 2018

Let the Sustainable Development Goals begin

Let the Sustainable Development Goals begin

8 June 2017

Varsity interns for O&L lodges, ranches and hotels

Varsity interns for O&L lodges, ranches and hotels

22 February 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<