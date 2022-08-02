Delegates converge to look critically into educational challenges

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology announced that various education stakeholders are gathering in Windhoek to realign Namibia’s education system at the National Conference on Education underway, at the Safari Court Hotel and Conference Centre.

The conference is being held under the theme, ‘Transforming education to inclusion and quality in the context of global challenges: re-imagining 2023 and beyond.”

Speaking at the conference, the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Hon Ester Nghipondoka urged delegates to look critically into the educational challenges and identify specific levels of change.

The ministry said the event will among others, revitalise the momentum to implement strategies of achieving the fourth Sustainable Development Goal of quality education.

“The outcome of the conference will inform Namibia’s national commitment at the UN Transforming Education Summit slated for September in New York,” concluded the Ministry.