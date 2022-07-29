Select Page

Geingob shelves Jamaica and Cuba trips as potential state workers strike looms

Aug 2, 2022

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob has canceled official trips to Jamaica and Cuba following a vote to go on strike by state workers.

“In light of the unfortunate decision by the civil servants inside the bargaining unit to vote in favour of an ill-conceived strike, the president has decided to cancel the state visits to Jamaica and Cuba, to attend to the potential strike as a pressing domestic matter,” the presidency said in a statement this week.

Geingob received an invitation from Prime Minister, Andrew Holmes to undertake a state visit to Jamaica from August 4 to 8 and also to be the guest of honor on the occasion of the Jubilee/60th Celebrations of the Independence of Jamaica, the presidency said.

“The president was given the rare honour of addressing a special session of the Jamaican Parliament. The invitation is in recognition of the role Namibia played in advancing solidarity and closer economic cooperation with Jamaica and Africans in the diaspora in general,” the statement read.

Geingob was also scheduled to visit Cuba from 8 to 12 August to receive the order of José Julián Martí, the highest national honour.

 

