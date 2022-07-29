City of Windhoek to continue strengthening existing relations with Congo

The Ambassador of the Republic of Congo, Lauria Ngayino recently paid a courtesy visit to the City of Windhoek Mayor, Sade Gawanas.

During the visit, Gawanas highlighted that Namibia and Congo have relations dating back to the years of the liberation struggle when the people of Congo provided education to exiled Namibians.

“Windhoek and Congo’s Capital city, Brazzaville signed a sister cities agreement in 2011, covering the areas of solid waste and water management, youth, sport, culture and tourism, urban environment and economic development,” she added.

She further said that the City of Windhoek attaches a high premium on city diplomacy and municipal collaboration. “We need to work together and create synergies that can benefit the people of the two countries,” said Gawanas

While Ambassador Ngayino said the City of Brazzaville is busy working on having a street named after former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, who opened the Loudima Technikon in Congo during his tenure.