Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 01 August 2022

Aug 1, 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Swakopport Dam to Von Bach Dam started on 26 July and stopped on 28 July 2022, while abstraction from Omatako Dam continued for online users.

**Since 18 July 2022, water was transferred from Otjivero Main to Tilda Viljoen.

***The Neckartal level is for 18/07/2022, as today’s level is not available.

 

