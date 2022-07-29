Capacity at the Usakos Multi-purpose Youth Centre gets big Namport IT boost

Seven computers and a projector arrived at the Usakos Multi-purpose Youth Centre over the weekend as a gift from the Namibian Ports Authority.

The computers, comprising one laptop and six PCs, as well as the projector, now form part of the centre’s expanded ICT capacity to improve the level of training the centre offers the youth of Usakos.

The centre’s acting Director, Mr Akser Mwafangeyo said the computers will be used for training to impart useful IT skills to the marginalised rural youth of Usakos. Learners from the district are also accommodated in a youth hostel adjoined to the centre.

As result of a lack of equipment, the centre had to suspend training but this has now been resolved and the centre will start training young people again.

At the handover ceremony, Mwafangeyo said “this gesture comes at a time when the non-attending school youth in Usakos are finding themselves with nothing to occupy their time and as a result turn to participating in socially ill activities such as alcohol and drug abuse, among others.”

Usakos offers very little employment to its own youth which prompted the education ministry in 1999 to establish the centre.

Presenting the donation on behalf of Namport, Ms Tana Pesat, Chairperson of the Namport Social Investment Fund Working Committee thanked the recipients for the life changing work they do in the community. “Namport through its Social Investment Fund is dedicated to be relevant and present in not only the Erongo and Kharas regions but in all fourteen regions of Namibia,” she said.

From the left, Ms Tana Pesat from Namport, the centre’s acting Director, Mr Akser Mwafangeyo and trainer Mr Ismael Gaomuseb.