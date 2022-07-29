N$85 million new Kavango West Police Headquarters inaugurated

The Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security Albert Kawana officially inaugurated the N$85 million Namibia Police Headquarters in the Kavango West Region on 30 July.

Kawana said the inauguration of the headquarters demonstrates the commitment and dedication of the government to ensuring that the community of the Kavango West Region like any other region receives efficient and timely police services.

The construction of the headquarters which was handed over to the contractor on 20 January 2020 was completed late last month.

“The existence of regional headquarters and police stations alone is meaningless as it requires the support of sufficient police officers who are fully devoted to their career, by being disciplined, loyal and patriotic and not considering their job as a mere employment opportunity but rather a profession,” added Kawana.

The minister assured the community that a team of officials will soon undertake an outreach programme to attend to people without national documents.

Meanwhile, Lt. General Sebastian Ndeitunga said the police facility is fundamental as it creates and ensures a conducive working environment for men and women in uniform.

The headquarters consists of the main administrative block with 44 offices, four record rooms, two safes, one store room, one server room, two ablution facilities, one public ablution block, three staff kitchenettes, two cleaner rooms, a logistics warehouse building, vehicle clearance building, guard houses, and security fence.