Service providers honoured at the Namibia Service Excellence Awards

The global body for customer service and call center professionals, the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) recently hosted the 3rd edition of the Namibia Service Excellence Awards Ceremony at Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino on 27 July.

This year’s awards ceremony ran under the theme “Next Generation Customer Service” and more than 60 service providers were honoured at the event.

The accolades which covered 22 different categories, saw service providers that included Bank Windhoek, Sanlam, Roman Catholic Hospital, Namcor, Nampost, DHL, Liberty Life, West Care Medical Centre, MTN, Fly Namibia Guadcor Security, Rocco Mamas, Omega Security, and Namibia Breweries bag honours, said CICM’s Research and Development exec, Tinashe Karimanzira.

“The overall objective for the awards is to honour, recognise organisations and individuals who have exhibited exceptional customer service in Namibia and these include institutions in more than 15 different sectors ranging from banks, security, telecommunications, insurance and automobile companies,” he added.

According to Karimanzira, the nominees and winners are derived under the following methodology:

i. Mystery Shopping

ii. The online voting platform via survey monkey

iii. An adjudication team which is made up of captains of industry and government officials who will verify, endorse the process and present a report at the awards ceremony

“The awards ceremony attracts more than 150 delegates from more than 20 corporates with some falling in different sponsorship partnership packages and these are Platinum Partnership, Gold Partnership, and Silver Partnership,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CICM hosts the awards annually in more than 10 African countries including Botswana, Malawi, Nigeria, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

“We focus on all the professional aspects of customer service and contact centre management, which we implement through training, research surveys, events, and publications,” he concluded.