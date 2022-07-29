Vulnerable communities in Mariental receive much-needed assistance from German Embassy

The German Embassy recently donated food parcels and household items to vulnerable communities in Mariental and surrounding areas in the Hardap region.

The packages distributed to the community members include staple foods, hygiene products, and blankets.

The food was donated to them by a representative of the German Embassy, Graziella Titus, together with the Women’s Missionary Society (WMS). WMS is an organisation of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Mariental.

The German Embassy said that it would also avail N$77,400 for micro-projects to purchase and distribute the items among the community and reiterated they continued to support communities struggling, especially with the economic aftermath of COVID-19.

“The families chosen by the WMS are the elderly and most vulnerable members of their community. The WMS identified families that are still struggling under the negative circumstances of COVID-19. This being due to job losses or even the loss of family members who succumbed to the illness and who were part of their support system,” the statement said.

Part of WMS’ social responsibility is the “Mission Outreach” which aims at fulfilling the Church’s Vision and Mission to assist the government in its efforts of alleviating hunger and poverty.