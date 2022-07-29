Select Page

Two lucky winners off to watch live English Premier League thanks to Castrol

Posted by | Aug 1, 2022 |

Two lucky winners off to watch live English Premier League thanks to Castrol

Katalina Ndapanda and her partner will experience firsthand English football league action after recently winning Castrol’s Ultimate VIP Weekend Soccer Experience competition.

The prize which was handed over last week includes a full weekend experience, packed with Premier League-related activities and VIP match-day hospitality.

Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands in a statement said that Ndapanda will be travelling later this year to the UK once the new Premier League season begins.

“To enter the competition, consumers simply had to purchase any Castrol engine or transmission oil and enter via the Castrol website,” they said, adding that lucky Ndapanda bought Castrol at the Kleine Kuppe retailer in Windhoek.

“We thank all our retail and distributor partners who supported the campaign and shared our promotion with their customers,” they added.

Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial, and energy sectors. The branded products are recognised globally for innovation and high performance, through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

 

About The Author

Clifton Movirongo

Related Posts

FNB launches fully digital account DigiPlus

FNB launches fully digital account DigiPlus

25 July 2022

Investment Conference envisaged to be the climax event for Namibia at Expo 2020 Dubai – NIPDB

Investment Conference envisaged to be the climax event for Namibia at Expo 2020 Dubai – NIPDB

26 January 2022

Shoprite data breach in Namibia, Zambia and eSwatini

Shoprite data breach in Namibia, Zambia and eSwatini

16 June 2022

Telecom opens redesigned outlet for improved retail presentation of products and services

Telecom opens redesigned outlet for improved retail presentation of products and services

2 July 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<