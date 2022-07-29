National Conference to look at ways to improve financing for education

A National Conference on Education will be held from 2 to 5 August in Windhoek, to deliberate on the education system and take stock of progress made in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, (SDG4.

The conference will also review the recommendations of the 2011 National Conference on Education, Namibia’s Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture, Executive Director, Sanet Steenkamp said last week Friday in an announcement.

“The main objective of the conference is to provide an opportunity for Namibia to recommit and rededicate efforts to improve financing for education and to ensure that all children are in school and are learning,” she added.

The conference will be held under the theme “Transforming education towards inclusion and quality in the context of global challenges: re-imagining 2023 and beyond.”

According to Steenkamp, the theme links ups with the UN Transforming Education Summit 2022, which will take place in September 2022 in New York USA.

“The theme of the National Conference is modified, to reflect the impact of climate change, economic downturn after 2014, and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, with its impact on education in Namibia,” she added.

Steenkamp further said the conference is set to address the widening learning gap among learners from different social and economic backgrounds created by school closures and lockdowns over the past two years due to COVID-19.