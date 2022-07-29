Over 20 cattle carcasses discovered at state-owned Kavango Cattle Ranch

The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) recently discovered over 20 cattle carcasses at various water points at the Kavango Cattle Ranch (KCR).

The KCR is a government parastatal farm conglomerate administered by the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA). The ranch is approximately 168,900 hectares in size and is comprised of over 40 individual farms primarily for livestock production.

The Chairperson of the Council Joseph Sikongo pleaded with the NIDA to engage the regional leadership to mitigate the challenges being faced at the state farm.

“NIDA responded to come forth, we took off to assess the situation at the 30 existing posts at the ranch and that is how we come upon our find,” said Sikongo.

Sikongo said the visit was to have a concrete report that looks into assisting the restoration of the affairs of the farm which seem to be limping in the farm management aspect.

“As soon as the disaster is accepted and cover-up avoided, the situation can change,” he said.

Sikongo urged the engagement of stakeholders to find an amicable solution to the problem as of current because it has resulted in the waste of state resources which should not be the case.

NIDA has refuted mismanagement at the farm and linked the loss of livestock at the farm to pure normal fatalities. A deliberative meeting will be held as soon as possible to address the situation.