StartUps can now apply for the Access2Power programme

StartUp and Basecamp in partnership with Green People’s Energy in Namibia are calling applicants to apply for the Access2Power Programme, a 4 week online pre-incubation programme.

The programme is designed to assist startups in the green energy space to launch business ideas to support a move to a more sustainable society.

StartUp Namibia said the applicants must be above the age of 18 with innovative solutions that enable the productive use of energy, especially for rural energy users.

“Entrepreneurs with access to internet facilities, entrepreneurs who can commit to completing the pre-incubation programme and building their business ideas further in our add-on design thinking programme,” they said.

StartUp Namibia said that the entrepreneurs willing to pay a commitment fee of N$300 after receiving acceptance into the programme will be welcomed, and the due date for applications is 29 July at 17:00.

“Please note that all pre-incubation programmes at are valued at N$10,000 per startup,” they concluded.