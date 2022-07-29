Fuel prices for both petrol and diesel remain unchanged in August

Fuel prices for both petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for August, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced on Friday.

The price of petrol will remain at N$22.28 per litre and the diesel price will remain at N$22.77 per litre in Walvis Bay and fuel prices across the rest of the country will also remain unchanged.

According to the ministerial spokesperson, Andreas Simon, the ministry resolved to extend the temporary reduction of the levies imposed on fuel except for the fuel tax that will be reinstated back to 90 cents per litre on all products.

“This entails that the MVA levy, road user charge levy, and the NAMCOR levy will remain at their current levels until further notice. The ministry has also resolved to address the burning issue involving fuel retailers by increasing the Dealer Margin by 50 cents per litre from 113 cents per litre to 163 cents per litre,” he added.

Simon meanwhile said that the decisions taken above are intended to create stability in the oil market to ensure the security of fuel supply everywhere in Namibia.