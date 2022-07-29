Select Page

Tafel Lager joins forces with top local influencers for the new #BeBrave campaign

Jul 29, 2022

The Tafel Lager brand is partnering with local talent to kickstart its next chapter to inspire Namibians to tap into their own bravery.

The campaign will highlight and celebrate those Namibians who embody the essence of brave.

“We’re raising a glass to everyday Namibians and their undying spirit to pursue their passions and fulfill their dreams: We call this brave,” said Tafel Lager’s Senior Brand Manager, Elize van Kradenburg.

Among the personalities to be featured in the campaign are multi-award-winning muso and businessman, King Tee Dee, former Brave Warriors midfielder and current coach Collin Benjamin, acclaimed actor and media personality Adriano Visagie, as well as popular performer and entrepreneur, Lieu-tenant Shitana.

According to Van Kradenburg, while the campaign is a fresh perspective for the brand, it remains rooted in the history and heritage that Tafel has built over the years.

“Tafel Lager has always been the beer that connects all Namibians, and this campaign is an ode to them for their loyalty through the years” added Van Kradenburg.

The campaign will span TV, radio, social media, billboards, and print alike.

“This is an exciting new direction for Tafel Lager and a bold new way to hero Namibians who, by being brave in their own craft, inspire all of us to do the same.

For more, follow Tafel Lager on #BeBrave #TafelLager, #NamibianLikeYou.

