Pohamba Shifeta conferred as patron of Namibia Scout Association

The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta was recently conferred as patron of Scouts of Namibia (SoN).

In a brief ceremony in Windhoek, Shifeta received a framed appointment certificate, terms of reference for the Patron position, and a national Scout scarf from SoN’s president, Dr. Audin Mathe.

Pohamba, 54, an advocate for youth involvement and empowerment since 1988, welcomed the opportunity to support youth development, youth citizenship, and nation-building through scouting. He noted that two of his sons were scouts in their youth.

The Minister was first elected to the National Assembly of Namibia in 2004. He served as deputy minister at the Ministry of Youth, National Service, Sport and Culture from 2005-2012, and thereafter was appointed deputy minister of Environment and Tourism. He was promoted to his current position by President Hage Geingob in 2015.

Scouting is the world’s leading educational youth movement, engaging nearly 60 million young people in 182 countries to be active citizens and create positive change in their communities.

The movement was founded by Lord Robert Baden-Powell in 1907. Scouting was established in Namibia in 1917. Today there are more than 4,000 scouts, boys and girls from all walks of life, and adult volunteer leaders at 72 different scout groups (including schools) in Namibia.

Scouts of Namibia is an affiliate member of the National Youth Council of Namibia.