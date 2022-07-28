NUST acquires two more academic chairs for water research and computing technology

The launch of the UNESCO Chair for Sustainable Water Research for Climate Adaptation and Saline Agriculture in Arid Environments, as well as the UNESCO Chair on Secure High-Performance Computing for Higher Education and Research, at NUST, took place on Wednesday 27 July 2022.

The university’s Network and Communication Coordinator, Kuda Brandt, said “This event celebrated a major milestone at the university, as it marks a long-term engagement in the development of water and agricultural solutions as well as digital services and innovations in support of socio-economic development in Namibia.”

The guest speaker, the Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Hon Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi congratulated the university, saying “. The Namibia University of Science and Technology has set the pace in driving the agenda for the UNESCO Chairs, not only to promote international inter-university cooperation and networking to enhance institutional capacities through knowledge sharing and collaborative work, but also to ensure that industry presence is elevated to ensure relevance and socio-economic impact.”

UNESCO sponsors academic chairs at universities across the globe to advance knowledge and practice in priority areas for the particular institutions and their countries.

Prof Dharm Singh Jat fills the chair for secure high-performance computing, and Dr Hilma Rantilla Amwele the chair for water research.

From the left, The High Commissioner of India, HE Prashant Agrawal, the Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Hon Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, the Vice Chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Dr Erold Naomab, the lecturer in the UNESCO Chair at NUST for Secure High-performance Computing for Higher Education and Research, Prof Dharm Singh Jat, the lecturer in the Chair for Sustainable Water Research for Climate Adaptation and Saline Agriculture in Arid Environments, Dr Hilma Rantilla Amwele, and the Secretary General of the UNESCO Namibia National Commission, Father Rodrick April.