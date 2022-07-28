Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, COSDEF partner to enable skills training for women and youth

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) Namibia recently announced its partnership with Community Skills Development Foundation (COSDEF) by donating N$450,000 to enable skills training for women and youth to participate in economic development activities.

The multinational company seeks to empower women and youth by enabling their economic inclusion throughout CCBA’s markets in Africa and these funds will be used, among others, to support women and youth’s economic empowerment.

CCBA in Namibia’s country manager of public affairs, communication, and sustainability, Enid Johr explained that the company has adopted the three pillars of education, employability, and entrepreneurship as a framework for its economic inclusion initiatives.

Johr further highlighted that CCBA aims to boost income, provide decent earning potential and improve skills and business knowledge for women, resulting in them accessing further opportunities.

“Our efforts will remain focused on ensuring that women and youth run successful enterprises, increasing their participation in the formal economy through education and initiating programmes to prepare them for the world of work,” Johr commented.

According to a statement issued by CCBA, COSDEF aims to be a bridge for Namibian youth, and low-skilled women, and primarily caters to those who have not completed their schooling, are unemployed, or underemployed, by empowering and giving them the necessary skills within various industries.

COSDEF’s business development and marketing manager, Koesha Martin commended CCBA for the financial support they received, adding that this will enable COSDEF to live out its vision and mission and share its belief in the importance of collaboration.

“Economic advancement focused on entrepreneurial skills development, education, and the provision of skills development training for women is one of COSDEF’s primary focus areas. We believe this training will empower women with skills that can assist them in navigating challenging times due to lack of job opportunities and a tough economic outlook,” asserted Martin.

“CCBA will continue to focus on creating a better-shared future through programmes that grow and sustain small businesses and enhance livelihoods, resulting in increased economic value and business capability for women, youth, communities, and our business,” the statement read.