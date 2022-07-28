James Bond Defenders and Range Rover auctioned live on 28 September in London

Two Land Rover Defenders and a Range Rover SVR that featured in the Bond movie, ‘No time to die,’ are going on auction at Christie’s in London, UK, later this year in September. Joining the three offroaders is a Jaguar XF, also used in some of the chase scenes.

The auction is part of a protracted online and in-person auctioning process to commemorate sixty years of Bond films. Props and artefacts from ‘No time to die’ are offered for sale to collectors who specialise in film.

The official two-part charity sale, Sixty Years of James Bond, features 60 lots in total. The online sale will be open for bidding from 15 September until James Bond Day on 5 October presenting 35 lots spanning the twenty-five films with posters, props, costumes, memorabilia and experiences.

The Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar stunt cars are among the 25 lots at the live auction to be held by Christie’s and EON Productions in London on 28 September. Fans and collectors worldwide will be able to bid online using Christie’s Live.

Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar were in the thick of the action in No Time To Die. Each car represents a unique piece of James Bond history which we’re sure collectors will be keen to own and we are delighted to be able to support our charity partners through their sale. With such high demand for the Defender V8 Bond Edition, we are also hoping this special one-off version with the 60 years of Bond logo will attract a keen buyer.”

Attendance at the live auction on 28 September is by invitation only to bid in person, with fans and collectors worldwide able to bid online using Christie’s LiveTM, via telephone bidding, or by leaving an absentee bid. Limited edition printed catalogues are available to pre-order online at christies.com/james-bond.