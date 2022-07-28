Namibia and South Korea to ink agreement to further develop esports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) and the Korea eSports Association (KeSPA) will be entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to further the development of esports, an executive announced this week.

NESA will be flying in the KeSPA delegation to Namibia for the signing scheduled for Saturday in Windhoek, NESA spokesperson, Salomé de Bruyn said in an announcement.

According to This will be Namibia’s first entry into an agreement with a fellow esports association and is a monumental step in developing esports in Namibia,

“We believe that MoUs such as this are crucial to the healthy growth of esports in Namibia. Securing co-operative agreements with associations from other countries provides new opportunities and career possibilities for all involved,” she said.

According to De Bruyn, the agreement also provides Namibia the chance to learn from more experienced esports scenes which, in turn, ensures that NESA can develop the esports scene faster, and more skillfully than before.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Namibia Sports Commission, the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services, the KeSPA Board, and the NESA Executive Committee will attend the ceremony.

“NESA is making strides to put Namibia on the global esports scene as not only a region that participates in international esports, but actively participates in the developmental efforts for the arena and athletes in multiple countries,” she concluded.