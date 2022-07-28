U.S Under Secretary concludes successful official visit

The U.S Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, recently concluded a successful visit to Namibia, where she met with senior government officials, civil society, and young leaders.

While on her visit, she also discussed joint efforts to address global issues, strengthen democracy, fight human trafficking, assist refugees, and promote regional security, the US Embassy spokesperson Perry Stamp said this week.

Alongside President Geingob, the Under Secretary discussed the deepening cooperation with Namibia to address global challenges and working together to help democracies deliver for all their citizens and protect human rights worldwide.

According to Stamp, in unison with the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu, the Under Secretary lauded Namibia’s efforts in the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of trafficking in persons, as reflected in the 2022 Trafficking in-person report.

She also met with the Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab, and Prosecutor General Martha Imalwa to discuss joint efforts to combat corruption, fight transnational crime, and strengthen rule of law.

“The United States thanks Namibia for taking meaningful steps to elevate anti-corruption during this Year of Action. We are committed to partnering with Namibians to protect our shared values and to demonstrate that democracies can deliver for our people and the world in meeting pressing challenges, from food insecurity to peak global forced displacement to pandemic response,” said Under Secretary Zeya.

Zeya’s comments were made during her visit to Namibia last week when she visited the country from 21-24 July. The Under Secretary also met with civil society, and young political and social leaders to hear their vision for Namibia’s future and the United States’ partnership. Moreover, she underscored the unwavering U.S commitment to partnering with Namibia to combat the greatest challenges of our time for the benefit of both our peoples, added Stamp.

“In this context, the United States has provided Namibia with US$15.2 million in COVID-19 assistance and US$9 million over the last three years in food security assistance. In addition, an overall US$1 billion in U.S. health assistance has saved the lives of thousands of Namibians,” he said.

“The Under Secretary concluded the trip with a visit to Osire refugee camp and one of Namibia’s natural reserves, the Waterberg Plateau National Park, to see first-hand U.S.-Namibia cooperation that protects Namibia’s natural resources and endangered wildlife from illegal trafficking,” said Stamp.