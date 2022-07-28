Michelle McLean named Miss Namibia Beauty Pageant patron

The Miss Namibia Beauty Pageant recently announced that Michelle McLean is now the new Patron of the pageant.

At an event held this week at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Head Office, NBC Director-General, Stanley Similo thanked McLean for her contribution to the country, flying the flag high over the years.

Similo spoke about the power of pageants reminiscing about the two most phenomenal days in the history of Namibian pageantry which included 1992, the year McLean went to Miss Universe and won.

To the sponsors, Similo said for them to survive they need to work for hand in glove with all sponsors. “It would not matter how little or how huge your contribution is because that is what makes a great Namibia,” he said.

Chairman of the NBC Board, Lazarus Jacobs spoke about the importance of ambassadorship and representing what you stand for and because we won the ‘Most Admired Brand’ in Namibia, which is why we facilitate the role of ambassadors and create platforms for ambassadors in Namibia for Namibia.

The crowning ceremony for Miss Teen Namibia will take place on 11 August and for Miss Namibia on 12 August with VIP tickets available for N$650 and general tickets available for N$450 at Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino.