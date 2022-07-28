Youth empowerment key to tourism recovery

Youth empowerment in tourism is key to a resilient and sustainable recovery of the sector, post-COVID-19, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said Wednesday at the official opening of the 4th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge and Summit in Windhoek.

Shifeta believes that providing career opportunities and entrepreneurship development in tourism and ensuring that youth have a seat at the continental stage, is a formidable and preferred successful model of engagement for sustainable tourism development.

“Youth, you are important agents of change in society and the tourism sector. Your creativity and innovation are valuable assets required at this point in history to leverage digitalization to transform the tourism economy to increase its performance and contribution to GDP,” he said.

He said the summit should serve as a reminder for Africa to re-dedicate efforts and resources to the sustainable development of tourism in the respective countries.

“Together with the youth of Africa, we can place “Africa Brands/Destinations” for tourism at the center of the world conversation, showing and telling great stories of the continent and positioning Africa as the global tourism destination of choice,” he said.

Namibia is hosting the three-day summit with over 500 youth from different African countries in attendance.