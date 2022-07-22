German Embassy to resume local Schengen visa applications

The German Embassy in Windhoek this week announced that as of 2 August they will receive applications for Schengen visas directly at the Consular Section again.

The Embassy said applications for visas can only be submitted to the service provider, Transport Layer Security (TLS) until 29 July.

“Applicants for a visa need to book an appointment through the Embassy’s online booking system and general information on visa applications as well as the link to the online appointment system are available on our Embassy’s website www.windhuk.diplo.de/na-en/service,” they said.

The Schengen visa is a short stay visa that allows a person to travel to any members of the Schengen Area, per stays up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

The Schengen visa is the most common visa for Europe and it enables its holder to enter, freely travel within and leave the Schengen zone from any of the Schengen member countries. There are no border controls within the Schengen Zone.