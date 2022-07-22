Select Page

Information Ministry to offer coding classes for females

Posted by | Jul 27, 2022 |

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) is calling on young women and girls between the ages of 12 to 25 to register for the hybrid Connected African Girls 5th Edition Coding Camp, to be held from 16 to 22 August in Windhoek.

The Ministry said the seven-day tailor-made workshop focuses on technical skills in 3D printing, animation, gaming, web development, future stitch, robotics, IoT, fashion design, digital design, graphic design, computational thinking as well as master classes on confidence-building, leadership, gender, Agenda 2063, UN SDGs human rights, public speaking, and project pitching.

“Applicants must be female, between the ages of 12 to 25 years, must have interest in ICT, and must be residing in Windhoek to apply, applicants must complete an online form or collect and submit application forms at MICT Khomas Regional Office No. 6 John Albrecht Street,” added the MICT.

The due date for applications is 30 July and applicants who are under 18 years must attach the consent form from parents or guardians and school principals.

 

