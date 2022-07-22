Restored Midgard Amphitheatre roars back to life

Revamped and ready to host performances across genres and forms of entertainment, the renovated Amphitheatre of O&L Leisure’s Midgard welcomes its first series of performances as part of a weekend getaway from 29 to 31 July.

The Midgard Amphitheatre was originally built during the 1980s by Werner List, grandfather of present O&L Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme. List, partial to classical music himself – built the Amphitheatre to support the love for the music of his youngest daughter, Christa List, who played the harp and piano.

The restoration of the Amphitheatre was just one part of extensive renovations of the entire Midgard property which concluded last year.

According to O&L Group Manager: Corporate Relations and Spokesperson, Roux-ché Locke: “The Amphitheatre is such a unique venue for performances and is especially magical given its excellent acoustics and surrounding natural landscape. There is no other outdoor performance space like it in Namibia. The combination of this spectacular venue and all the facilities within this modern, home away from home make Midgard a destination of out-of-this-world experiences and we’re so excited to kick off our entertainment experiences with this month’s musical event!”

Guests can look forward to the event featuring three acts: the talented South African music group, The Muses; Namibian singer extraordinaire, George Longane; and the thrilling Evolve Fire Entertainment.

In addition to a ticket to the show, the weekend package includes a two-night stay at Midgard; Dinner on Friday night; Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday morning; and Dinner in The Barn after the show – all for N$3000 per person sharing for two nights. Booking is required to reserve your stay and ticket to the show – unfortunately, no day visitors will be allowed over this weekend.