Geingob says Africa has potential to become key energy player

The President , HE Dr. Hage Geingob on Tuesday said Africa has the potential to become a key player in the global energy market.

Speaking on the occasion of the opening of the 2nd renewable energy forum of the African renewable energy initiative, Geingob said this can be done by doing the right things at the right time.

“Yes, with the right kind of collaborations and partnerships the time has come to ensure that no one is left behind in our ambition of energy for all. Let us, therefore, hold hands, pull together, and work together to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all,” Geingob said.

Policy convergence and regulatory reforms in the African energy governance architecture are crucial to unlocking the potential of renewable technologies in green hydrogen, wind projects, solar power, and other low-carbon generation capacities, he said.

“The climate change crisis, which is posing unprecedented threats to our existence, leaves us with no choice but to ensure the provision of clean energy from renewable energy sources to the majority of households and businesses in order to spur development in a manner that is sustainable for people and our planet,” he added. (Xinhua)