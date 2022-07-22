89 non-type approved telecommunications equipment seized by communications regulator

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) recently conducted a seize and confiscation operation, with assistance from Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for non-type approved telecommunications equipment at business retailers mainly in Windhoek as identified in preliminary investigations.

According to a statement from CRAN released this week, the search and seize operation at these business premises were led by CRAN Inspectors responsible for equipment certification, accompanied by NamPol to maintain law and order, and to ensure safety for all persons and business property during the operation.

In total, 89 non-type approved telecommunications equipment found at the business premises were confiscated, and the owners or managers were given receipts for the removal of evidence from the business premises in terms of Section 80 (9), 102, and 126 of the Communications Act (No. 8 of 2009), CRAN spokesperson Hilya Mhani said in the statement.

All confiscated non-type approved telecommunication equipment will be stored at CRAN premises until such a time that owners produce type approval certificates for the devices.

“To this end, CRAN informs all importers, vendors, patent owners, and equipment manufacturers of telecommunication equipment that it is their responsibility to obtain a type approval certificate before their goods enter the borders of Namibia,” she added.

The Authority meanwhile warned the public that anyone found in contravention of the provisions of the Communications Act (No. 8 of 2009) is guilty of a punishable offense and will be prosecuted by the relevant sections of the Act.

Furthermore, Section 80 (9) of the Communications Act (No. 8 of 2009) outlines that the Authority may seize any telecommunications equipment that does not comply with any standard prescribed under this section of the Act or that belongs to a category of telecommunications equipment for which type approval is required as contemplated in subsection (3) and that has not been approved as contemplated in that subsection.

“The purpose of type approval is to ensure that telecommunications equipment used in Namibia comply with international standards and that sub-standard equipment which may present health and safety hazards to consumers, and that is incompatible with local networks are not operated in the country. Further, the Type Approval Regulations ensures that the general operating frequency of telecommunications equipment and in particular the radio apparatus are in conformance with the national frequency band plan of Namibia to avoid interference with essential services,” she concluded.