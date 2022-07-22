Cohen Fistball Club continues dominance on fistball turf

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) won the fourth and final round of the Bank Windhoek Fistball League hosted in Swakopmund over the weekend.

After securing another 12 championship points, CFC 1 is currently sitting on forty-eight points on top of the table. They are followed by CFC 2 and Sport Klub Windhoek 3 (SKW 3), jointly sharing thirty-two points in second and third place, respectively.

Regarding the League A Playoffs qualification, SKW 3, CFC 2, and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) 1 will join CFC 1 in the playoffs. For the first time in history, the record champions SKW 1 did not qualify for the League A Playoffs.

Matchday highlights

In the final, CFC 1 won the encounter against SKW 3 with a score line of 3:0. There were several mistakes in defense and setting on both sides. CFC 1 also won the semi-final against SFC 1 with 2:0. The second semi-final between SKW 3 and CFC 2 was a nail-biter. CFC 2 won the first set relatively clearly before SKW 3 equalised. In the deciding set, SKW 3 finally prevailed with 13:11.

In Group A, CFC 1, CFC 2, and SKW 1 faced each other. Without problems, CFC 1 entered the semi-finals as the group winner. In an exciting match between SKW 1 and CFC 2, the teams from the capital city drew 1:1. Due to the better ball difference, CFC 2 followed their clubmates into the semi-finals. In Group B, SKW 3 defeated hosts SFC 1 and SFC 2 by 2:0 to win the group. SFC 1 defeated their reserve team to advance into the semi-finals in second place.

In the under 16 category, boosted by home turf advantage, SFC A was again the team to beat and secured victory in the tournament. SKW A lined up second, followed by SFC B and SKW B. SFC A will meet SKW B, and SKW A will play SFC B in the two-month playoff semi-finals. In the under 13 category, SFC A won the tournament. SKW A was second, followed by club mates SKW B. SFC B had to be satisfied with fourth place on this occasion. Leon Ahrens from the SKW youth team was named youth player of the day.

The Playoffs will take place at SKW on Saturday, 24 September, in Windhoek. Meanwhile, in preparation for the 2023 Fistball World Championships hosted in Germany, the men’s senior team will meet for a training camp on Saturday, 20 August, in Windhoek.