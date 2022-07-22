Select Page

Cancer Awareness Week 2022 to be launched in August

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) will launch the ‘2022 Cancer Awareness Week’ on 1 August at their head office in Windhoek at 10:00.

CAN Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said he looks forward to sharing information and feedback on partnerships that make the National Cancer Outreach Programme tick.

“We will also share information on the current incidence of cancer in Namibia, new programmes and partnerships in the pipeline to provide more critical support for the screening of cancer and also direct support to cancer patients in the country,” said Hansen.

Hansen further said complimentary ‘Community Clinics’ will follow the event in Windhoek and Swakopmund while their CAN National Cancer Outreach Programme is fully operational in the Regions as we speak.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

