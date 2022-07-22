Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 25 July 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

A ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

*Water transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam stopped on 16 July 2022, while abstraction from Omatako Dam continued for online users.

**Since 18 July 2022, water was being transferred from Otjivero Main to Tilda Viljoen.

***The Neckartal level is for 18/07/2022, as the level on 25 July is not available.