Beauty and brains with a purpose

Miss World Namibia 2021 and Miss World Angola 2021 are mobilising partners and resources to empower families in the field of subsistence agriculture

Working in the capital of the Province of Cuando Cubango, Menongue, Angola, the two beauty ambassadors recently interacted with authorities and civil society organisations, to empower families with methods and practices that improve subsistence agriculture.

The Miss World Namibia Organisation said in a statement that Miss World Namibia, Annerie Marie, and Miss World Angola Ruth Carlos represented their respective countries at the Miss World Gala 2021, in Puerto Rico where they began a series of contact that would become solidified in Angola and Namibia.

“Cuando Cubango Governor Jose Martins was the first to give guarantees that, on the local government side, the gates are open to public-private partnerships and during the two days of work, Annerie and Ruth outlined strategies for the implementation of some projects for the benefits of vulnerable communities in Cuando Cubango,” a statement released said.

The organisation in the statement further explained that delivery of seeds, cultivation materials, and training for families that survive from agriculture are some actions that the misses identified as being a priority and they also presented a model of sustainable gardens to be implemented in backyards to ensure that families have what they need for daily food.

The next meeting of these two representatives of African beauty at Miss World 2021 will be in Namibia.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

