FNB launches fully digital account DigiPlus

FNB Namibia launched its first fully digital account offering in the country, named FNB DigiPlus on 21 July.

DigiPlus is as easy as*140*321#, using Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), cellphone banking and it is a digital account with no monthly account fees, that can be opened and managed remotely using a cellphone, and it is available to FNB and non FNB customers alike.

Executive Officer at FNB Retail Banking, Nangula Kauluma said this day has been one in the making for quite some time and they are delighted to have finally reached the point of unveiling this market-leading solution.

“As the Bank of the #Changeables, we understand that delivering shared value and bringing about positive change requires courage for deep thinking, unrelenting commitment to innovation and fundamentally doing our part in building a better today and tomorrow for our nation,” added Kauluma.

Kauluma further said FNB has certainly demonstrated commitment, capability, and willingness to enable financial inclusion.

“Whilst financial literacy may be the starting point, it is only part of the equation as consumers need actual products and modalities for applying the knowledge to result in actual financial capability,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer at FNB, Erwin Tjipuka reinforced their commitment to helping build a globally competitive Namibia, with the understanding of all the social and economic challenges.

“Financial inclusion is widely recognized as an important cornerstone of improved economic and social outcomes because it allows all individuals to manage their consumption, payments, and savings ultimately to fully participate in the financial system and national economy. This is especially true for previously excluded groups such as individuals in rural areas, those employed in the informal sector, and even those not in the workforce,” said Tjipuka.

The DigiPlus account differs from traditional bank accounts where a customer needs to go into the branch to open and manage an account. The DigiPlus account does not require a bank card for a customer to make withdrawals or deposits.

The account allows the account holder to receive and send funds from FNB and other banks, make transfers between accounts, buy prepaid electricity and airtime, send eWallets and make card-less cash withdrawals and deposits at any CashPlus agent. The DigiPlus account forms an important part of the Bank’s journey in an ever-evolving world, to make the customer experience as convenient, safe, and secure as possible.

An existing FNB customer may register via USSD by dialing *140*321# while new customers dial *140*321# and visit any FNB DigiPlus Kiosk countrywide, with their ID.