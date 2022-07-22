Zeya briefs Geingob on US Namibia progress to combat human trafficking

Under Secretary Uzra Zeya of the United States met on Friday 22 July with the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Jennelly Matundu, to present the latter with a copy of the Trafficking in Persons report, compiled by the United States. Later in the day, she met the President, Dr Hage Geingob, to discuss issues of mutual concern.

Among others, the Under Secretary and President Geingob discussed joint efforts to advance shared global priorities on transnational crime, economic and racial justice, and human rights. Zeya is the Inited States’ Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights

“The U.S. and Namibia have a strong relationship rooted on the values we share as democracies, like defense of human rights and rejection of racism,” said Under Secretary Zeya. “Democracies can deliver best for their people, and our countries must support each other to constantly strengthen our democratic institutions. Namibia’s achievements on human trafficking, wildlife trafficking, media freedom, and overcoming HIV are proof that democracies like ours deliver for their people when we partner together.”

During her three day trip, she has met members of civil society as well as Namibia’s young political and social leaders to hear their vision for the future and the United States partnership with Namibia. She also visited a refugee camp where refugees receive services funded by the United States, and the Waterberg Plateau National Park to see first-hand U.S. Namibia cooperation to protect endangered wildlife.

Caption: President Hage Geingob met US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (left) and and US Chargé d’Affaires, Jessica Long (right) to discuss joint efforts to advance shared global priorities.