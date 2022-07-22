Zambia to supply surplus electricity to Namibia and Zim

The Zambian government last week said that it will utilize the surplus electricity generated to fulfill its power agreements with Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Last week on Tuesday, the country’s power utility, Zesco Limited, said it achieved an electricity generation surplus of about 1,156 MW in electricity generation following the construction of a new power plant.

The power utility said the commissioning of four by 150 MW capacity from the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station has resulted in increased power generation with national generation capacity currently standing at 3,456.8 MW against a peak national demand of about 2,300 MW.

Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala said the enhanced generation capacity will help the country service power supply agreements for the export of 180 MW to Namibia and 100 MW to Zimbabwe.

He however said in a statement that the exporting of power will not lead to load-shedding in the country. (Xinhua)