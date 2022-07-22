Namibia only Tier 1 African country for combatting human trafficking

During a 3-day visit to Namibia, the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights at the United States Department of State, HE Usra Zeya found time to present the most recent Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report to the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Jennelly Matundu.

Welcoming the Under Secretary to Namibia, the Deputy Minister confirmed that the recent case of Namibians stuck in Oman, shows that the country is committed to eliminate human trafficking.

“The Namibian government is committed to continuing to prohibit and fight any forms of trafficking in persons,” she said.

Under Secretary Zeya said “Namibia is a regional, and global leader and close partner [of the US] in combatting a challenge faced by every country on Earth – the heinous crime of human trafficking.”

Namibia features prominently in the TIP report having again achieved the highest possible ranking of ‘Tier 1’ for the third consecutive year. Namibia is the only country on the continent to achieve this designation.

“Namibia’s Tier 1 ranking represents concerted and coordinated prosecution, protection, and prevention efforts to combat trafficking in persons. This ranking reflects the enormous efforts of thousands of individuals across Namibia to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation,” stated Zeya.

“Let me be among the first to congratulate the commitment of the Namibian government, civil society advocates and the many other stakeholders who work together intensively to help combat human trafficking to, through, and from Namibia,” she said.

The Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights at the United States Department of State, HE Usra Zeya (centre with green scarf) flanked by the Charge d’Affairses of the US Embassy, Ms Jessica Long (left) and the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Jennelly Matundu, together with embassy and ministerial officials. The Deputy Minister received the latest Trafficking in Persons report from the Under Secretary.