Kavango West community is not happy about the illegal fencing of land in the communal area

The community in the Mankumpi Constituency in the Kavango West Regional raised concerns over increased cases of illegal fencing of land in communal areas, during a visitation programme at the Katjinakatji Secondary School by their Councillors.

Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) is busy with a series of meetings in the region in an effort to bring services closer to the people and to ensure the views of the community members appear in the operation of the Council.

The Council said forming part of the concerns raised includes a request for an effective guiding tool in handling the issue of illegal fencing which may cause instability of peace in communities and eventually be an issue difficult to handle if not addressed as a matter of urgency.

The Council advised the community to establish strong working relations with law enforcement to develop faster reactive measures soonest so that such acts are detected in communities.

“The community raised more concerned, which ranged from the slow issuing of national documentation, the need for an increase in projects earmarked to benefit the youth, the need for improved health services, the issue of network coverage, and the need to increase public awareness activities to enhance knowledge on Council operations as a way forward,” added the Council.

The community however praised the Council for having decided to have a fully-fledged hostel constructed at the School which is set to be done and operational by the beginning of the 2023 school calendar year.