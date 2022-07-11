Second leg of Xtrail Series set for weekend

The second leg of the Standard Bank Winter Xtrail Series will take place on 23 July at Avis Dam.

Organisers OTB Sport in a statement said that participants can choose between a 16km trail which will start at 08:15 and a 7km walk which will start at 08:30 and late entries are possible at OTB Grove on 21 July between 12:00 to 15:00.

“The Avis dam is relatively full this year so the 7km route will include a steep climb to get above the dam water and the elevated position provides great views across the dam and both the 7km and 16km routes consist of a combination of jeep track, single track, and steep climbs,” they added.

The Sports Company further said the 16km trail leaves the Avis Dam Greenspace area and traverses the farms and mountains, therefore from the highest viewpoint participants will have a view overlooking Windhoek. “From there the trail descends back to Avis Dam along routes that can at best be described as cow trails or wild animal trails, therefore participants are advised to make use of proper trail shoes to keep out the penetrating grass sticks, and thorns and provide better grip on loose gravel,” the said.

The 2022 Standard Bank Xtrail Series kicked off in June at Farm Godeis and the third and final event of the series, The Dunes Xtrail, will take place on 17 September in Swakopmund.