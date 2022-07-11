Eight local cheetahs to be translocated to India following landmark agreement

Namibia is busy facilitating permits for eight cheetahs to be exported to India in August, depending on the permit application process and capturing of the animals, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) recently said.

The developments follow a landmark agreement on wildlife conservation and sustainable biodiversity utilisation signed on Wednesday by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and Bhupender Yadav, India’s Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

MEFT spokesperson, Romeo Munyunda said the agreement is aimed at facilitating cooperation in biodiversity conservation and sustainable wildlife management and conservation.

“Specifically, the two countries seek to promote conservation and restoration of cheetahs in their former range areas from which they went extinct. This will enhance the further conservation of species by diversifying their global range. furthermore, countries are to share and exchange expertise and capacities aimed at promoting cheetah conservation in two countries,” he added.

Muyunda said in addition India and Namibia will share good practices in technological applications, mechanisms of livelihood generation for local communities living in wildlife habitats, and sustainable management of biodiversity.

The two countries will support advances in these spheres at International forums including meetings of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna.

“The countries also agreed to collaborate in areas of climate change, environmental governance, environmental impact assessments, pollution and waste management, and other areas of mutual interest,” he added.

Muyunda said through this agreement there will also exchange of personnel for training and education in wildlife management, including sharing of technical expertise, wherever relevant.

“The Indian side will train and support Namibian personnel in smart patrol, population estimation techniques and facilitate required equipment for surveillance & monitoring. The Indian side will also provide support for two seats for Namibia in the 10 months Post Graduate Diploma Course in Wildlife Management,” he said adding that the agreement will run for five years.

High Commissioner of India to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal said, the Commission has been privileged to facilitate this agreement, which will also enable the transfer of a few cheetahs from Namibia for introduction back into India’s wilds.

“Cheetahs are the only large carnivore that has gone extinct in India post its independence, and their introduction back has a special significance as India marks its 75th Independence Anniversary this year,” he said.

According to Agrawal, the unique intercontinental trans-location would be a first-of-its-kind project and all necessary preparations and training are underway to welcome the first cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno National Park in the State of Madhya Pradesh in India.