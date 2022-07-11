Select Page

Deeds registration system down – System to remain offline until further notice: Official

Jul 20, 2022

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform (MAWLR) on Wednesday announced that the current deeds registration system has malfunctioned, and will remain offline until further notice.

“The situation has affected the Deeds search and other functionalities. Kindly be informed that the Ministry is working around the clock to restore the system,” Executive Director, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata said in a statement.

Since 2003 the ministry has been operating on two parallel systems namely; the manual and automated system (Computerized Deeds Registration System) to ensure speedy service delivery to our clients and customers, she said

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. We further appeal to all our stakeholders to be patient with delayed service deliveries as you will be attended/assisted by the current manual system,” she concluded

Please do not hesitate to contact the Deputy Registrar of Deeds, Ms. Mclesia Mbaisa for further inquiries at 061-2965000/0811438551

 

